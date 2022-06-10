Pressure canners, which have a dial gauge, need to be tested annually just before canning season starts. Those with weighted gauges do not need to be tested. Low acid foods, which include most vegetables such as green beans and corn, must be pressure canned to remove foodborne pathogens.
Methods of approved pressure canning, which are science based, include canners with a dial or weighted gauge. Common manufacturers are Presto and All American. I have tested older brands such as Ward, National and a “no name” brand pressure canner. Older models can usually have an inaccurate dial gauge replaced, so that many more years of use can be enjoyed.
There are electric pressure cookers on the market which advertise it can be used to pressure can. That is not true at our altitude. There are no United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or university Extension studies with this cooker to determine safety with pressure canning in a jar. A sure sign it is not safe for home food preservation is there is no dial or weighted gauge on the pressure canner, which allows for adjustments according to altitude. At the altitude in Eastern Idaho, process foods at 13 pounds pressure.
Unapproved methods of canning include the following:
• Open-kettle canning and processing in ovens, microwaves or dishwashers
• Canning powders
• Jars with wire bails and glass caps
• One-piece zinc porcelain-lined caps
By following science based canning practices, preserving food safely at home can be a favorite family event, save money and provide healthy foods for the family.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.