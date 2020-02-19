POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello would like to alert Bannock County voters to the upcoming election for the presidential primary and School District 25 levy on March 10. The League wants voters to be confident, knowledgeable and, most of all, to vote. The League offers some basic information about this election.
Party members will decide on who should be their party presidential candidate for the general election to be held in November. Bannock County voters living within the School District 25 boundary will also vote yes or no to renew the school plant facilities levy. This 10-year levy generates funds for infrastructure, including security and school safety, general maintenance, improvements, renovation and construction, and equipment. This is a renewal of the existing levy that has been in place for nearly 60 years since 1961. More information can be found at www.sd25.us or by calling 208-235-3257.
A number of ballots will be available. Party affiliation determines which ballot a voter selects. Four different presidential primary ballots with the School District 25 levy will be available. Voters may affiliate with any political party on Election Day, March 10, when they sign the poll book. The Constitution Party ballot is open to all registered Constitution and unaffiliated voters. The Democratic Party ballot is open to all registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters. The Republican Party ballot is available only to registered Republicans. A nonpartisan ballot will only have the School District 25 levy. Different presidential primary ballots will be available for voters living outside of School District 25 boundaries. Sample ballots are available at the County Elections Office or online at https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/.
An Idaho primary election will be held on May 19. This primary election will include candidates running for Congress, county offices and non-partisan judicial positions. March 13 is the last day for an elector currently registered by party to change party affiliation or become “unaffiliated” by filing a signed form with the county clerk.
Qualifications for voting include citizenship in the United States, 18 years old by Election Day and resident of the County for 30 days before the election. Convicted felons who have completed their sentence, including probation and parole, are eligible to register. Voters must re-register if they have changed their name or address or not voted in any election in the last four years.
Early voting is available at the Bannock County Elections Office, 141 N. 6th Ave., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from today through March 6. Idaho allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day. If you wish to receive your ballot in the mail, go to https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/. The form needed is “2020 Primary Absentee Ballot Request.” The last day to request a ballot in the mail is Feb. 28.
Idaho also provides for Election Day registration. To register bring a document with a valid address in your precinct and photo identification when you go to your polling place.
Idaho law now requires that voters show a valid photo ID at the polls or the absentee polling place. Valid ID includes an Idaho driver’s license or ID card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, a passport or ID card issued by the U.S. government, a tribal ID, including photo, or a student ID, including a photo from a high school or institution of higher education in Idaho. If the voter does not present a photo ID, the voter may complete a Personal Identification Affidavit.
On Election Day, March 10, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be aware that a few polling locations have been relocated. Precinct 9 moved from Lincoln School to the Portneuf Towers, 666 W. Day. For only the March 10 primary, Precincts 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39 moved temporarily from the Red Lion Hotel to Grace Lutheran High School Gym, 1350 Baldy Ave. Contact the Bannock County Elections office at 208-236-7333 to find your polling place or if you have any questions.
The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is a non-partisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League urges everyone to learn about the candidates and the issues and to vote in the presidential primary and School District 25 levy election, March 10.