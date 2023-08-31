President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated his medical journals and research — 35 volumes in all — to the University of Utah School of Medicine.

The reports of more than 7,000 surgeries “may be needed in particular by any living patients in need of additional operations,” the Church president and former heart surgeon said on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He spoke at a brief afternoon gathering with University of Utah officials in the First Presidency council room in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

