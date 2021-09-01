POCATELLO — White House journalist and Idaho State University alumni Matthew Anthony Harper is scheduled to speak about his behind-the-scenes investigative reporting experiences on Middle Eastern affairs and human rights.

The presentation will be 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union Building in the Salmon River Suite, 921 S. 8th Ave. in Pocatello.

Free parking is offered at the student union for this evening event.