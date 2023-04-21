The 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Drug Enforcement Administration began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications that are highly susceptible to misuse and theft. This year, local law enforcement and prevention partners have organized Take Back Day collection site events across Idaho to provide their communities with accessible and convenient opportunities to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.

To find a Take Back Day event in your area, visit the DEA National Take Back Day webpage at www.dea.gov/takebackday and enter your zip code into the Collection Site Locator search tool.

