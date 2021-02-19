On March 1, our local middle and high schools will return to five-day-a-week, in-person learning. This will be the first time since March 2020 when these learners have been in school for what we have always experienced as a regular full-time school experience. That’s extraordinary when you really consider it. Last spring brought us emergency learning online as we were all quarantined at home. Then came the summer break from school, which was also spent, in large part, separated from friends and family. In August when our teenagers returned to school, it was a new experience that included a hybrid schedule. Two days a week of in-person learning with half of the student body on campus, and three days a week of virtual school at home. It’s been a year of physical, social, emotional and mental challenges. With all of these adjustments in mind, I’d like to offer some thoughts on preparing your teenager for a successful return to school.
It’s also important to acknowledge the adjustment parents are experiencing. Several years ago, there was a clever commercial that aired just before the start of school in August. An office supply chain featured a family pushing a cart through the store collecting back-to-school supplies. Andy Williams’ Christmas song, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” played, as mom and dad danced through the aisles tossing notebooks and backpacks in the cart. Meanwhile, the kids trudged alongside mourning the last fleeting moments of summer. It was hilarious. That may be how parents and grandparents are approaching March 1 this year, but it will be important for you to give yourself time to process these changes. You have worked hard and done your best. Don’t neglect self-care as you transition.
Now to the kids. The majority of teens' lives have fit into two categories during the pandemic. I call them the rare and the real. The rare have looked like this. Early to bed, early to rise. A healthy breakfast followed by a balanced schedule of schoolwork, taking care not to be distracted by phones and tablets. Great communication with parents and teachers ensuring the learner was not only making the most of their assignments, but also preparing for more independent learning in college down the road.
Then there are the real ones. Parents and grandparents scrambling to balance work and home responsibilities. Kids stay up too late, and except for those two in-person days, sleep till they wake up. Pop-Tarts and pizza for “breakfast,” which is happening at lunchtime. Then they jump on YouTube or TikTok until they start getting texts from parents asking how much school work they’ve done. Scramble to mark themselves present and turn in some haphazard work so Google Classroom doesn’t show a ton of missing assignments. Two in-person school days are marked by exhaustion and moodiness because they only get up at 6 a.m. twice a week. If you’re wondering, my home looks more real than rare. If this were a text message, I would insert a laughing emoji here followed by a crying emoji. If you know you know.
So let’s be real about how to transition back to school in a healthy way. Ideally kids will begin to go to bed a little earlier and to wake up earlier the week before March 1, so they can begin to adjust physically to the change. Five days a week of school will be a shock to most kids' bodies because they have not been used to that level of activity for many months. Help your kids prepare, and expect a week of tired and moody kids in the evenings as they transition. Give one another space and patience.
Eating a balanced diet will be key. Free breakfasts and lunches are expected to continue at school through the rest of the year. At a minimum, kids should make sure the weekend before coming back full time that they eat well so they have energy for the full school days.
Since everyone will be back on campus together, there will be an explosion of social interaction. New patterns of friendships will potentially strain interactions with established ones. On the other hand, kids who have struggled to connect will have a new pool of people to get to know. Take time to listen to concerns and anticipations that your teenager is experiencing. Be prepared to help them navigate challenges.
Classrooms will be transitioning from smaller groups to full rooms. Encourage your teenagers to be a positive part of the classroom environment. Encourage them to be supportive to the teacher and ready to help.
March 1 will be a significant enough transition that it will warrant a good conversation about managing technology and social media well. It’s always appropriate to seek opportunities to reinforce positive standards for life online. Here are some examples: use your school Chromebook appropriately and only for schoolwork. Never shame or bully anyone online. Tell a trusted adult if you aren’t treated appropriately by someone. Connect with people you know and be a positive influence. Be familiar with your school’s cell phone policy and stick to it.
Lastly, enjoy it. Sometimes it’s hard to appreciate what you have until you lose it. The pandemic has cost us a lot. We’ve missed each other, and we need to celebrate a return to some normalcy. You never know what hardship someone has experienced, so be kind and make the most of this moment to be together. Give your kids a week or two to transition physically and emotionally. It will be an adjustment. As a school counselor, I’ll be happy to have all my kids under one roof again. We’ve learned how precious these moments are. This year, March will be “The Most Wonderful Time of The Year.”
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.