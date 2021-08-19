Now that summer is coming to an end, the school year will be starting for most youth. Whether school will be held at home or in a public setting, transitioning from the carefree days of play to a more structured learning setting creates opportunity to review the many ways we can keep our youth's food safe. Check out these tips to inform your daily practices for youth or adult lunches for work or school.
Develop a healthy habit for life: Encourage handwashing after using the bathroom, before and after eating, after playing with pets or whenever their hands are dirty. Preschoolers are less likely to get sick if they wash their hands often. Young children need instruction and supervision while washing their hands to make the water a safe temperature, proper use of soap and the correct 20 seconds of making bubbles while lathering the hands. Keep a stool by the sink to make handwashing easier and safer.
Make handwashing fun: Sing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” or the Alphabet song or count for 20 seconds each time they wash their hands to make sure your child is washing long enough. Have them pick out a favorite soap to keep them interested. Warm water, soap and a paper towel are key items in a proper hand wash. Reward proper hand washing technique with a sticker or extra time with parents.
Send or prepare a safe, healthy lunch: Keep foods cold by adding an ice box or small ice pack to an insulated lunch box. When using paper lunch bags, double the bag to help maintain the temperature. Perishable foods should only be kept at room temperature for two hours, so choose if your child’s lunch should contain an ice pack or be shelf stable foods. Favorite shelf stable lunch foods are crackers, jerky, fruit roll-ups, nut mix, cookies and 100 percent juice boxes.
Keep hot lunches hot: For hot foods going out of the home, use an insulated thermos to keep foods such as soup warm until lunchtime. Fill the thermos with boiling water and let stand for a few minutes. Then empty the water and fill with piping hot food. This step will heat up the thermos in preparation for the hot food.
Safe snacking: Many hands touching snacks can result in the spread of germs. Divide snacks up into small bags or buy single-serve packets. Rinse fruits and vegetables before slicing and serving them as snacks. Choose environmentally kind reusable lunch bags. These come in many brands and can be washed and reused daily.
Children have less developed immune systems and may get food borne illness more easily. By taking these simple extra steps, healthy habits can become a part of our everyday food preparation routine.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.