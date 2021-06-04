Children under the age of 4 are at high risk of choking while eating. Young children are still learning how to chew food properly, and they often swallow the food whole. Their small airways can become easily blocked. Even distracted, elderly or impaired persons can choke while eating. To reduce the risk of choking when eating, prepare food in the following ways, and remember to always supervise children and those at risk of choking during meals and snacks.
Cook or steam hard food, like carrots, until it is soft enough to pierce with a fork.
Remove seeds, pits and tough skins/peels from fruits and vegetables.
Finely chop foods into thin slices, strips or small pieces (no larger than ½ inch), or grate, mash or puree foods. This is especially important when serving raw fruits and vegetables, as those items may be harder to chew.
Remove all bones from fish, chicken and meat before cooking or serving.
To prevent choking, do not serve small (marble-sized), sticky or hard foods that are difficult to chew and easy to swallow whole. Watch out for cheese cubes or blocks, chewing gum, dried fruit, gummy fruit snacks, hard candy, hard pretzels, ice cubes, marshmallows, nuts and seeds, popcorn, spoonfuls of nut butters, whole round or tube-shaped foods such as grapes, cherry tomatoes, cherries, raw carrots, sausages and hot dogs. Cut the tube-shaped foods into strips and round foods in half lengthwise, then slice into smaller pieces no larger than ½ inch. As a general reference, avoid serving foods that are as wide around as a nickel, which is about the size of a young child’s throat.
Show children good eating habits by being a good example during mealtimes. Take small bites of food and swallow between bites. Eat together as a family so you may quickly spot a child who might be choking. Only provide foods as part of meals and snacks served at a dining table or highchair. When serving infants, do not prop the bottle up on a pillow or other item for the baby to feed themselves. Allow plenty of time for meals and snacks. Make sure children and elderly persons are sitting upright while eating. Remind everyone to swallow their food before talking or laughing. Remember the food games we played to encourage younger children to eat? Avoid playing games with food, as it is distracting and may lead to an increased risk of choking.
Source: USDA FNS
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.