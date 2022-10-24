BLACKFOOT — The week of Nov. 14 is National Apprenticeship week. Premier Technology Inc. has partnered with Blackfoot High School to highlight the value of apprenticeships in Idaho.

On Nov. 1-2, welding students from Blackfoot High School will join welding apprentices from Premier Technology to build a retired flag deposit box, which will be donated to the American Legion in Blackfoot on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

