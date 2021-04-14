BLACKFOOT — Premier Technology Inc. announces their first annual Welding Tryout set for April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at Premier Technology’s facility, 1858 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.
This tryout is for any and all welders; attendees of all skill levels from novice to expert are wanted. If you have never welded but would like to try, please don’t hesitate; beginners are encouraged to sign up and learn.
Participating attendees must reserve their welding spots now, as space is limited. To reserve a welding slot, visit www.ptius.net and click on the welding tryout link.
Limited time slots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. are available now, first come first served. This is a fun event, filled with prizes, yummy food and more.
Don’t delay and sign-up today.