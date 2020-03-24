The Power County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that the American Falls Police Department has invited us to be able to use their services as well.
To our senior citizens, vulnerable adults and those with disabilities in the Power County area who may be in need at this time, call the assistance line 208-637-9241. You can call Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and noon.
The community of American Falls and Power County have come together to help you. At this time, we can provide milk, eggs, bread, cheese, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, soap and many other goods.
If you cannot or should not leave your home, call the hotline. We can also provide the most up-to-date information to help keep you safe.
If you get the answer machine after hours or during given times, leave a message and we will call you back. This service will remain open until there is no longer a need. Please don’t hesitate to call.