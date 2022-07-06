AMERICAN FALLS — Power County Search & Rescue will hold a salmon barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at American Falls City Park, 380 Roosevelt St., in the north shelter.
The barbecue will include fresh salmon, hash browns, coleslaw, rolls, macaroni salad, and dessert and drinks.
Tickets are $16 for those aged 13 and older and $12 for those aged 6 to 12.
Tickets are available at any Power County member. Tickets are also available at Anderson's Body and Glass by calling 208-226-5154. Tickets can be found at the Power County Sheriff's Office as well.
Tickets may also be purchased by calling 208-604-2858 or 208-220-4901.
