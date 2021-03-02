Residents of Power County will get the chance to vote to renew supplemental levies for American Falls School District 381 and Rockland School District 382 on March 9.
The American Falls School District supplemental levy, which is 23 percent of the district’s general budget, would continue to be used to fund competitive salaries that will attract and retain teachers as well as increase the quality of classes and variety of classes offered.
It would also be used to continue programs such as full-day kindergarten, dual immersion, technology improvements and infrastructure, student fields trips, and student fees and supplies.
The estimated cost to the taxpayer will be $195 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, with the total amount of the levy at $2,750,000 per year for two years. It remains the same as last year’s levy.
“We appreciate the support of our community in passing our levies,” School District 381 Superintendent Randy Jensen said.
Rockland’s school district, which has had its annual supplemental levy passed consecutively for more than 10 years, hopes to renew its $210,000 levy on March 9.
They anticipate the estimated cost to the taxpayer for 2021-2022 will be about $432.17 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. This proposed levy will return to a historic two-year term, according to a brochure released by the Rockland School District.
The levy will continue to fund salaries to retain high-quality teachers and prevent classroom consolidation as well as allow the district to offer career-specific programs and courses for students such as vocational agriculture, business and information systems technology.
These levies will help the schools bring in additional staffing and fund student programs that the state of Idaho, which ranks 49 out of 50 states in educational funding, currently doesn’t do.
Election Day is March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the designated voter precincts. Contact the American Falls School District at 208-226-5173 or the Rockland School District at 208-226-7611 for more information.