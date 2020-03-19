POWER COUNTY — As of March 17, the Power County Commissioners have declared a state of an emergency for Power County in regards to the COVID-19 virus.
In order to protect you and the staff, Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries has issued a partial closure for Driver's License.
During this partial closure, the Power County Driver's License Office will only serve Power County and Aberdeen residents. Also, the Power County Driver's License Office will only allow one person in the Driver's License Office at a time. You asked to leave your name and a current phone number, and Driver's License personnel will contact you when it is your turn to come in.
At this time, testing will only be on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You will need to contact the Power County Driver's License Office via telephone to make an appointment. The Driver's License phone number is 208-226-1322. Sheriff Jeffries encourages everyone to try and do as much as they can online. Provided below is a list of everything you can do online at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.
— Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)
— Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card.
— Paying driver's license reinstatement fees.
— Purchasing a driving record.
During this partial close, the Power County Sheriff's Office will not be any fingerprints. This includes fingerprints for employment and concealed weapons permits.
Sheriff Jeffries has also made the decision to cancel all inmate visitations for March 19.
As of March 17, you can contact the Power County Jail and schedule a visitation with an inmate. As with Drivers License, there will only be one visitation at a time. The phone number for the Power County Jail 208-2226-7930.
If you do not need emergency assistance, you can call the non-emergency phone number for any questions or concerns. The Power County Sheriff's Office phone number 208-226-2311.
If you are sick, please stay home. We appreciate all of your cooperation during this time.