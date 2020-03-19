POWER COUNTY — On March 17 the Power County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency with regards to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Idaho. In order to protect you and the staff, the sheriff has made the following changes to standard visits in the jail.
Visitation was canceled March 19 as per the sheriff. Visitation from here on until further notice will be by appointment through the jail by calling 208-226-7930.
All inmates will be allowed one 20-minute visit per week. Appointment visits are on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors must be on time, and if visitors are more than five minutes late, they will have to reschedule.
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding in this matter. The visitations are reduced to one per week because the visitation room is sanitized between each visit.