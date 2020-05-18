POCATELLO — The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association will be commemorating Memorial Day this year with the 17th Annual Idaho Thunder Run on Monday. The ride will begin at Century High School, 7801 West Diamond Back Drive in Pocatello, and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck and finish at the Field of Heroes at Century High School.
We are a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the financial support and public awareness of the prisoners of war and missing in actio issue, the Veterans Home in Pocatello and charities in the local communities that need our support.
We are guided by the principles of freedom, sacrifice, liberty and brotherhood to ensure that we accomplish our mission and focus on the issue at hand.
The Idaho Thunder Run will include a trip around the exterior of the Idaho State Veterans Home, 1957 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello, as it has every year, to salute our heroes on the hill in Pocatello. The POW*MIA Awareness Association will be encouraging physical distancing and will have some new restrictions in place this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In lieu of the public gathering this year, we are accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate. Any and all contributions are appreciated.
Please see our attached full mission statement and visit us at www.powmiarodeo.org
We strive to ensure the fullest possible accounting of our unreturned veterans.
Never forget.