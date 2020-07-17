POCATELLO — The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association is proud to announce the 20th annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo, July 24 and 25 at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds, 10588 Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello.
We are a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the financial support and public awareness of the prisoners of war and missing in action issue, the Veterans Home in Pocatello and charities in the local communities that need our support.
We are guided by the principals of freedom, sacrifice, liberty and brotherhood to ensure that we accomplish our mission and focus on the issue at hand.
Please join us as our tradition continues at our 20th annual event. You are promised a good time — including our flagship event, a motorcycle rodeo — live music, vendors, tribute ceremony, food, entertainment and much more. Come enjoy the camaraderie of veterans, the joy of patriotism and the spirit of freedom we have as Americans while practicing social distancing.
Everyone is invited to join us at our family-friendly event as we move forward in our endeavor to fulfill our mission. We are seeking sponsorships and volunteers for our overall event. Any and all contributions are appreciated and will be recognized.
Please see our attached full mission statement and visit us at www.powmiarodeo.org
We strive to ensure the fullest possible accounting of our unreturned veterans. Never forget.