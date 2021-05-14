POCATELLO — The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association will be commemorating Memorial Day this year with the 18th Annual Idaho Thunder Run on May 31. The ride will begin at Century High School and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck and finish at the Field of Heroes at Century High School, 7801 West Diamond Back Drive in Pocatello.
We are a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the financial support and public awareness of the prisoners of war and missing in action issue, the National League of POW/MIA Families, the Veterans Home in Pocatello and charities in the local communities that need our support.
We are guided by the principles of freedom, sacrifice, liberty and brotherhood to ensure that we accomplish our mission and focus on the issue at hand.
The Idaho Thunder Run will include a trip around the exterior of the Idaho State Veterans Home, as it has every year, to salute our heroes on the hill in Pocatello. The POW*MIA Awareness Association will be encouraging physical distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For those who do not wish to attend the public gathering this year, we are accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.
We strive to ensure the fullest possible accounting of our unreturned veterans.
Never forget.