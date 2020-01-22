POCATELLO — The monthly meeting of the Portneuf Valley Quilters' Guild is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Center, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Social time starts at 6:30 and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
This month representatives from our local quilt shops will introduce their shops and talk about their plans for the upcoming year. We will also be making plans for our upcoming quilt show in October. Anyone with an interest in quilting is welcome to attend. For more information, please call Marian at 208-254-3978.