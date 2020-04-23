POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Partners is participating in the statewide Idaho Gives campaign, which is an online fundraising effort to benefit local non-profits. The organization will use the funding it collects from Idaho Gives to beautify community entrances, including landscaping and the restoration of several welcome signs at Pocatello’s interchanges and to landscape a large traffic island at the intersection of Garrett Way and Alameda Road. Donations can be made on the Idaho Gives website between now and May 7.
Portneuf Valley Partners (formerly Valley Pride) and its affiliates have the common goal of promoting pride and making the Pocatello/Chubbuck community more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing. An important area of focus with PVP is to make for a positive first impression when visitors and residents enter our community.
Past projects such as the landscaped berms along Garrett Way/Highway 30, the beautiful trees that line the Alameda hillside west of the Pocatello Creek Exit, and the travertine rock welcome sign and flowers at the Clark Street interchange are just a handful of projects PVP has undertaken in recent years. However, leaders of the organization understand
In addition to undertaking capital improvement projects at city entrances, PVP board members are quick to roll-up their sleeves when it comes to making a community impact. Several years ago, the organization “adopted” the Clark Street interchange, which includes the sprucing-up of this area a couple of times a year. On the evening of Friday, volunteer board members will be picking up litter and debris at the interchange. The event on Friday is a precursor, if you will, of the Community-Wide Spring Cleanup that takes place during the entire month of May. Groups that take part in the Community-Wide Spring Cleanup that the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is putting on are encouraged to post pictures of their family/friends tidying up public areas on the Portneuf Valley Partners Facebook page with the tag line of #PartnerProjects.
If nothing else, COVID-19 has given the community a whole new perspective on appreciating “local." While social distancing has precluded residents from getting together in large groups, the stay-at-home order has birthed a whole new cadre of individuals and families that are exploring Portneuf Valley’s wonderful trail system for the first time. Exercise, fresh air and countryside that is in full bloom are bright points during these interesting times. Enjoying the outdoors while at the same time sprucing up an area is certainly beneficial to individuals and the community as a whole.
PVP is one of a number of local non-profits taking part of in the statewide Idaho Gives campaign. In previous years, it has been a 24-hour online event (raising nearly $2 million for Idaho nonprofits in 2019). Due to the current situation, Idaho Gives will be a two-week online event, beginning on April 23 and ending May 7. To support Portneuf Valley Partner’s efforts in beautifying city entrances, visit idahogives.org/organizations/portneuf-valley-partners. PVP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, meaning contributions may be tax-deductible.
Portneuf Valley Partners invites all residents in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area to invest their time, talent and treasure to make our valley a jewel in the Gem State.