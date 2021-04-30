POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Partners is excited to be participating once more in the statewide Idaho Gives Campaign for 2021. This online fundraising effort benefits local non-profits across our great state. The organization will use the funding from this year's Idaho Gives towards an Urban Landscaping Beautification Project. We will partner with the city and other partners to clean up, restore and revitalize the walkthrough space alongside Benton Street overpass connecting the Idaho State University area to the warehouse district, also part of the visioning for creating connectivity to downtown. We want to add a splash of color, light and creative art to this pedestrian walkway.
Portneuf Valley Partners (formerly Valley Pride) and its affiliates share the goal of promoting pride in our valley and creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing place to live, work and play. One important area of focus for PVP is creating a positive first impression for our visitors and residents as they enter our community.
Past projects include landscaped berms along Garrett Way/Highway 30, the beautiful trees lining the "Alameda Hillside" west of the Pocatello Creek Exit, and the travertine rock “welcome” sign and flowers at the Clark Street Interchange. These are just a handful of great projects PVP has undertaken in recent years, and knowing more work needs to take place energizes our team.
In addition to undertaking capital improvement projects at city entrances, PVP board members are quick to roll up their sleeves to make a real community impact. When our organization “adopted” the Clark Street Interchange, we knew it meant sprucing up this area a couple of times a year. Volunteer board members pick up litter and debris at the interchange and revel in the “get 'er done” attitude of the PVP team. This next month of May is the Community-Wide Spring Cleanup. Groups that take part in the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce event and are encouraged to post pictures of their family/friends tidying up public areas on our Portneuf Valley Partners Facebook page with the tag line of #PartnerProjects. It’s fun and engaging to see our community working together creating pride in our valley.
PVP is one of a number of local non-profits participating in the statewide Idaho Gives campaign. In previous years, it has been a 24-hour online event (raising nearly $2 million for Idaho nonprofits in 2019). Due to the current situation, Idaho Gives will be a one-week online event, beginning on April 29 and ending on Thursday. To support Portneuf Valley Partner’s efforts in Urban Landscaping Beautification, visit idahogives.org/organizations/portneuf-valley-partners.
PVP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, meaning contributions may be tax-deductible.
Portneuf Valley Partners invites all residents in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area to invest their time, talent and treasure to make our valley a jewel in the Gem State.