POCATELLO — We all know people who make our day a little brighter, a little more positive and they are generally the quiet, unsung heroes of our community. Portneuf Valley Partners is a non-profit volunteer organization whose mission is to transform our valley into the best place to live, work and play. We could certainly not accomplish this without a whole army of willing volunteers and visionaries.
Our organization would like to honor the brightest and the best volunteers in our community — these heroes come from all walks of life with all sorts of passions and reasons to make a difference. In order to be nominated, these individuals demonstrate their passion through many, many years of service. They show up time and time again, not because it is part of their job description but because they really care.
PVP coined the term “black belt in volunteerism” to emphasize the expert level these volunteers have achieved and began presenting awards 10 years ago. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Black Belt Award winners were unable to receive their awards last year, so we were honored to recognize them this year at the Chamber Award Luncheon on Nov. 5, along with the 2021 Black Belt Award winners.
The 2020 Award winners are Paul Link, David Maguire, Kelly Martinez and Sherri Matson.
— Paul Link — He has had many years of service and leadership with Portneuf Greenway Foundation, Centennial Rotary, Idaho State Civic Symphony and Idaho International Choral Festival.
— David Maguire — David championed PVP’s Highway 30 Berms projects and more recently the Convergent Garden at the intersection of Garrett Way, Highway 30 and North Main Extension.
— Kelly Martinez — He is a Pocatello native and radio show host who has supported numerous non-profits and championed volunteerism and philanthropy on the air and in person.
— Sherri Matson — Sherri is a volunteer election worker and chief judge in her voting precinct. A very active member of both Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship and Portneuf Valley Partners. She is also assistant director of communications for the Pocatello area’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, involved with temple open house tours.
The 2021 Award winners are Mike Calley, Gene Hoge, Billie Johnson and Karen Ruchti.
— Mike Calley — He serves on the Pocatello Sports Committee board of directors and has volunteered for 16 years as race director for the Pocatello Marathon. His volunteerism also benefits Idaho State University and its sporting and alumni endeavors. He has served on numerous ISU boards and committees, including the ISU Bengal Foundation and ISU Sports Hall of Fame Committee, to name but two.
— Gene Hoge — He received Boss of the Year and the ISJ’s Dentist of the Year in 2005. He is currently an ad hoc-professor at ISU in the health sciences division. He has served on the ISU Foundation board of directors for 13 years. Gene and Sue Ann were awarded the ISU President’s Medallion in 2006. He has served in many leadership positions in the Rotary District.
Gene is past president of the Pocatello Rotary Club, ISU Bengal Foundation, Delta Dental of Idaho and the SE Idaho Dental Society.
— Billie Johnson — Billie is an advocate, sporting coach, Mathletes & Robotics coach, grant writer, supporter, friend and mentor for a wide population and is a conscientious protector of human rights for everyone. Billie is an active board member of the Portneuf Greenway and Kind Community. Billie can be found encouraging others at a variety of community events in her cow suit. Be sure and be on the lookout for the Cow Crusader For Kindness.
— Karen Ruchti — Karen Ruchti has been a volunteer at Portneuf Medical Center for 54 years. Karen tells people: "If they paid me to be here, I wouldn't come. I love to volunteer."
She is also a blood donor, active member of the LDS church and Daughters of the Utah Pioneer Camp. To her family, she is known as the Energizer Bunny in the white Subaru.
You can find more detailed bios for each of these wonderful Black Belt volunteers on our website at www.portneufvalleypartners.org.