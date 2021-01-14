Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship and Pocatello-NAACP will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
The online program features local speakers from NAACP and Pocatello People of Color United, with music performances by Joseph Emmanuel and Curtis Dey, ISU Jazz musicians, and by singer/songwriter Keishianna Peterson. PVIF will present its Joy Morrison Award, named for the much loved ISJ reporter whose life and work for interfaith community and acceptance were an inspiration to all.
The public is warmly invited to attend this annual interfaith service, to commemorate MLK and to recognize Pocatello’s leaders in the ongoing work for justice, equity and inclusion.
To attend the online-only program, Sunday January 17th at 6:00pm, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84112111667?pwd=SnczTE01OHNwL29iaVFkV1RxS0xWQT09 or find PVIF on Facebook and join through the link provided in their events section.