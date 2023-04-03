enviro fair

A previous Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf River Vision

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair is scheduled for April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caldwell Park. There will be over 50 vendors from all over the region, with organizations providing activities, education and fun for people of all ages. Bring family and friends for a beautiful afternoon in the park.

Attendees can listen to live music, participate in hands-on activities, pick up green goodies, and eat a free Idaho baked potato, hot dog or freeze-dried ice cream. 

