POCATELLO — We are excited to announce the upcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, which will take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the beautiful Caldwell Park in Pocatello. On average over 4,000 people attend this free event to learn about our local environment from local businesses and organizations.
The fair will feature a wide range of exhibits, demonstrations and activities that are designed to educate and inspire people of all ages. Visitors can expect to learn about topics such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildlife conservation, and eco-friendly products and services. They can also participate in hands-on activities, such as composting, recycling and gardening workshops. Free well water and soil testing are also available.
We are pleased to announce Lamb Weston will be providing food, giving away enough fries for 1,200 people. On stage, we will have the Sons of Bannock, The Luddites and SpudMother.
There are still a few vendor spaces left for this year’s fair. If you are interested in being a part of the 2023 event, please visit envirofair.org/booths or contact Drew Riemersma, environmental technician, at 208-234-6519.
Volunteers are also needed. This is a great volunteer opportunity for service groups or individuals interested in helping with kids’ activities, clean-up and other tasks. Please contact Jennifer Flynn at 208-234-6189 if you are interested in volunteering or visit envirofair.org/volunteers to sign up today.
