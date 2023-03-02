POCATELLO — We are excited to announce the upcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, which will take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the beautiful Caldwell Park in Pocatello. On average over 4,000 people attend this free event to learn about our local environment from local businesses and organizations.

The fair will feature a wide range of exhibits, demonstrations and activities that are designed to educate and inspire people of all ages. Visitors can expect to learn about topics such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildlife conservation, and eco-friendly products and services. They can also participate in hands-on activities, such as composting, recycling and gardening workshops. Free well water and soil testing are also available.

