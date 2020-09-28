POCATELLO - The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing. On Sunday, October 4, the Portneuf Sangha will view the final segment of a video from Tara Brach entitled “Transforming Your Relationship with Anxiety.” In this talk, she answers questions about how to work skillfully with fear and anxiety.
A 30-minute silent meditation at 10:10 a.m. will be followed by the video talk at 10:50 a.m., and then by discussion. We offer chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. for those who wish to participate in it. People may join the meeting by Zoom. Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
The Portneuf Sangha also offers socially distanced group meditation on Tuesdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Diplomat Park (Centennial Park shelter on rainy days). There also is a 30-minute online meditation on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Contact portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.