The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing. On Sunday, the Portneuf Sangha will view the next video in the series "Loving, Knowing, Growing." In this video Rick Hanson continues to teach how to embody and increase healthful growth experiences.
A 30-minute silent meditation at 10:10 a.m. will be followed by the video talk at 11 a.m., and then by discussion. We offer chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. for those who wish to participate in it. People may join the meeting by Zoom. Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.