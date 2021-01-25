POCATELLO - The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing.
For the Sunday meeting, the Zoom meeting space will open at 10:30 a.m. A 30 minute meditation starts at 10:45 a.m., followed by a video teaching and discussion.
This week’s video is inspired by the words of the Buddha: “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love. That is the eternal rule.” In his talk Hatred and the End of Hatred,” renowned Buddhist teacher Gil Fronsdal discusses how we can work with the hatred that is present in society by changing our response to it.
To get the zoom link for the Sunday meeting, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com. Visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.