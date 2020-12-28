The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing.
Starting Sunday, January 3, the Sunday meetings will start at 10:45 a.m. with a 30 minute meditation, followed by a video teaching and discussion. The Zoom meeting space will open at 10:30 a.m. This week’s video will be American Buddhist teacher Tara Brach on maintaining an open heart during the current pandemic.
The Sangha is also offering optional chanting practice Wednesdays at 5 p.m., prior to the 5:30 p.m. meditation. To get the zoom link for either meeting, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com.
Visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.