The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing.
Following a 30 minute meditation, we will watch a video talk given by American Buddhist teacher Joseph Goldstein, in which he answers questions about mindfulness practice and Buddhism.
The Zoom meeting space will open at 10:30 a.m. and meditation will start at 10:45 a.m.
To get the zoom link for either meeting, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com.
Visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.