The Portneuf Sangha is currently offering programs in an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing. On Sunday, September 20, the Portneuf Sangha will view the second part of a video from Tara Brach entitled “Transforming Your Relationship with Anxiety.” In this talk, Brach leads participants in meditation and discussion to help us recognize and to work skillfully with fear and anxiety.
A 30-minute silent meditation at 10:10 will be followed by the video talk at 10:50 a.m., and then by discussion. We offer chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. for those who wish to participate in it. People may join the meeting by Zoom. Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
The Portneuf Sangha also offers socially distanced group meditation on Tuesdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Diplomat Park (Centennial Park shelter on rainy days). There also is a 30-minute online meditation on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Contact portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.