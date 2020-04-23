POCATELLO — The Portneuf Sangha is temporarily moving programs to an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing. On Sunday, the Portneuf Sangha invites participants to bring a short reading to share and discuss.
A 30-minute silent meditation at 10:10 a.m. will be followed by the discussion of readings at 11 a.m. People may join the meeting by Zoom. Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.