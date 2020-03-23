In response to recommendations from health professionals concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Portneuf Sangha is temporarily moving programs to an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing.
On Sunday, March 29, a group meditation practice will be followed by a continuation of a video talk about mindfulness in the midst of the pandemic given by Tara Brach. The meditation will begin at 10:10AM and the video will be shown at 11:00AM, followed by group discussion. People may join the meeting by Zoom at any time.
The Wednesday Meditation meetings at 5:30PM are also moving online. Everyone is welcome to join the meetings. Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link and instructions for signing in.
The Tuesday noon meditations will be held outside in Centennial Park on South Grant, from 12:15 to 12:45.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.