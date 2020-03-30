In response to recommendations from health professionals concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Portneuf Sangha is temporarily moving programs to an interactive online format using Zoom videoconferencing.
On Sunday, April 5, the Portneuf Sangha will continue exploring awareness of thoughts and feelings by viewing a video teaching by Tara Brach entitled Real but not True: Loosening the Grip.
A 30-minute silent meditation at 10:10 a.m. will be followed by the video talk at 11 a.m. and then by discussion.
People may join the meeting by Zoom at any time.
Contact Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link and instructions for signing in.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.