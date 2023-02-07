back country horsemen

The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen's annual dinner and auction is set for Feb. 23.

POCATELLO — Once again, the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen will be hosting its annual dinner and auction on Feb. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pocatello Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Avenue. A western dinner will be provided by the Chapter. Live music to be provided by Roy McKee. All members and friends are invited to join the fun. Both silent and live auctions will be held to benefit the chapter’s work in promoting trail riding, trail maintenance/clearing, leading monthly trail rides and providing horsemanship education.

Come enjoy comradery with other local horse enthusiasts. This is an opportunity to join or renew your membership in this horse-riding organization.

