A group of Pocatello area residents who love to ride horses in the forest are trying to create a coalition of volunteers to help maintain trails for riders and other trail users, said Steve Hurley, president of the Portneuf River Back-Country Horsemen.
Hurley, 74, says a coalition beyond the 30 or so members of the horsemen would have mutual benefits for all trail users.
The retired Idaho State University pharmacy professor, who’s been riding horses for about 10 years, still finds joy in taking his horse on backcountry rides in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in the Pocatello area.
"I like exploring, I love the mountains,” he said.
Horses allow riders to get to the top of mountains in a day. But trails are critical.
That’s why he’s working hard to recruit new members to the organization in time for the chainsaw certification class in May.
The Westside Ranger District of Caribou-Targhee National Forest has agreed to teach a tree-cutting class for up to 10 students probably in mid-April. Hurley said that’s necessary because working on trails with a chainsaw requires a B Sawyer-Bucking certification.
Afterward, a signed agreement with federal land managers ensures volunteers are covered by the Federal Employees Compensation Act of 1974. Then they can help maintain trails and be covered by the federal government for tort claims and work related injuries. It also enables volunteers to be reimbursed for incidental expenses.
More and more forest trails are being maintained cooperatively by state agencies and members of the public, he said. Examples of state contributors are the Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Those helping out in the public sector include the Back-Country Horsemen — which is part of a national organization that has about 13,000 members in 31 states — the Idaho Trails Association and the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, he said.
Contributions from these sources in 2018 accounted for 49 percent of the trail miles that were maintained in Idaho, according to Hurley. And the federal government would like to turn over even more of the maintenance work to the public, according to Hurley.
For example, the National Forest System Trails Stewardship Act was signed into law in late 2016, he said. The purpose of the act is to significantly increase the role of volunteers and parkers in trail maintenance.
The Back County Horsemen of America aims to help as much as possible.
All the chapters work closely with land managers in their areas to assist with trail maintenance and improvement projects, he said.
“By combining our efforts, we could do a lot more than working individually,” Hurley said.
For instance, it was a lot easier for horses to haul the cement and water up the mountain to install the Sterling Justice Trail panorama interpretive panel than it would have been for hikers.
But he said that already many trails have vanished. There are more than 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails left in Idaho, but only about 30 percent of those remaining are up to federal standards, he said.
Last year, members of the local organization wanted to repair three local trails, but didn’t have enough members to do the work.
However, members were able to recruit five Boy Scouts to plan their Eagle projects around trail improvement. The horsemen initiated and supervised the work, supplied the pack animals, bought tools and supplies, and provided a certified person to saw logs, Hurley said.
The Scouts also recruited others to help them complete their project. In the end, the collaborative effort tallied a total of 1,364 service hours, he said.
But that isn’t a long-term solution.
“This year we may not be able to find Scouts needing Eagle projects,” Hurley said.
So they're looking to recruit people who love to hike, backpack, run or bicycle local trails and would like to give something back.
Anyone who would like to help create the coalition can contact the horsemen at portneufriverbch.com, or bch.com