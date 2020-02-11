POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is honored to formally recognize Page Monney, a registered nurse at Portneuf Medical Center, as the Ardent Health Services America’s Division 2020 Nurse of the Year.
“People are and will always be our greatest asset,” said Mark Gregson, interim CEO, Portneuf Medical Center. "The contribution of Monney and our nurses are key to the success of our entire team.”
Over the past two decades, Monney has worked in different nursing departments in the hospital. His recent Daisy Award highlights his service in the Intensive Care Unit. Monney recently cared for a family grieving the loss of their grandfather. A note from that family reads: “During the entire process, having him in the room was comforting to each and every one of us. We knew my grandfather respected him and respected his professionalism throughout his stay. Page was able to help my grandfather remain comfortable in his last few minutes with us and made the entire process of saying goodbye very peaceful.”
In March, Monney and five other Ardent Division Nurse Winners will be honored and recognized at Ardent Health Services’ annual conference in Nashville. Please join us in wishing him the best and thanking him for his service to the many families who he has cared for over the years.
“Healt hcare is always changing. Past changes have been driven by science, innovation and technology. Today's changes focus on people and quality care. My heartfelt thanks to all of our caregivers for the energy, innovation and patient-focus they bring to our hospital daily,” Gregson, CEO said. “And congratulations to Page Monney.”