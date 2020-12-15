POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center kicked off their annual United Way of Southeastern Idaho giving campaign with a twist. While employee monetary donations will still support United Way of SE Idaho funded programs in our region, the hospital has organized an additional "7 Days of Giving" event to gather needed items for the Pocatello Free Clinic, which serves low-income, uninsured residents with free medical and dental care. Food donations will also be raised to support the Idaho Food Bank at a time of increased food insecurity for the region.
The "7 Days of Giving" event took place during the first half of December and spurred the collection of mittens, toys, warm weather items, toiletries, socks, sleepwear and non-perishable food items.
Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement at the United Way of SE Idaho, said, “Essential workers, such as those at PMC, have already given so much throughout this pandemic, stepping up to be our local heroes when we needed them most. And this hasn’t stopped them from giving even more to those in need. It’s truly amazing what our health care workers have done for our region.”
If the general public wants to donate items to the cause, they can email wendi@unitedwaysei.org to arrange a drop off time at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho or call 208-232-1389.
“The Portneuf team is proud to support the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and be a part of a growing community of people caring for people,” said Angela Treasure, registered nurse, chief nursing officer at Portneuf Medical Center and a United Way of Southeastern Idaho board member. “It has been quite a year filled with challenges and change. The United Way has been available and continues to step up and respond to the local needs of individuals and families during times of crisis.”
Sherrie Joseph, executive director of the Pocatello Free Clinic said: "The Pocatello Free Clinic would like to thank the staff of Portneuf Medical Center for continuing to partner with us in so many ways. In providing warm clothing, food and toys, our patients will have a warm and more enjoyable Christmas. At this time of year, this means so much."
Over the past two years combined, Portneuf Medical Center employees have contributed almost $40,000 to the United Way of SE Idaho annual campaign, helping fund local Southeast Idaho programs that address access to primary and mental health care, housing and shelter, food insecurity and improved educational opportunities from cradle-to-career.