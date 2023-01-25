Health Fair poster

The Portneuf Health Fair will be 8 a.m. Saturday.

 Image courtesy of Portneuf Health Fair

POCATELLO — Portneuf Health invites the community to the Portneuf Health Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Portneuf Medical Center in the Pebble Creek Conference Room. The health fair will feature blood draws, health screenings, frontline staff and provider seminars. This event is free to the public and does not require registration.

Many Portneuf Health clinics and programs will have interactive table displays and staff available to offer education and answer questions, including bariatrics, cancer center, cardiology, diabetes education, gastroenterology, neonatal intensive care unit transport, orthopedics, primary care, stroke, trauma, and urology. Health fair attendees can look forward to hearing from provider seminars across several specialties.

