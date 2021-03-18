POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is stepping up in additional ways to meet the increased need for social services around the region through a significant contribution to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Through a combination of employee giving pledges and a corporate contribution, Portneuf Medical Center joins United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s “Fabulous 15” group of supporters for this year’s campaign: These are workplaces in our region that provide at least $15,000 in annual support for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
The Portneuf Medical Center funds will be used to support health and human services needs in Southeastern Idaho, such as rental assistance, access to behavioral and primary health care for low-income residents, and food assistance for children and elderly in need.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho focuses on four main areas of impact for low to moderate-income families in Southeastern Idaho: housing stability, access to primary and behavioral health care, food security and improved educational outcomes from cradle-to-career.
The Portneuf Medical Center funding will provide wrap-around program services that meet multiple needs of families is so crucial during a year when human services needs are on the rise. Over the last six months, 71% of the community needs calls that United Way of Southeastern Idaho has fielded at their office from local residents have been around housing, shelter or rental assistance support. Additionally, many adults do not have access to health insurance or are underinsured, which is especially problematic in a pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Idaho ranks 39th of all states with percentage of adults having health insurance. United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey said: “Portneuf Medical Center has stepped up to provide funding that will support families with out-of-pocket costs for essential services like primary medical care and access to other wraparound program services for families in need. Usually, families in crisis have multiple needs simultaneously and to alleviate that crisis we are able to support programs that provide multiple supports, such as health care, rental assistance and behavioral health services. This funding provides an efficient way to meet multiple needs at once.”
“Portneuf Medical Center is happy to join with the United Way to improve the health and quality of life for communities and people in need,” said Jordan Herget, CEO at Portneuf Medical Center. “As a leader in health care, reaching beyond our hospital walls to address serious health issues is a natural extension of our mission.”