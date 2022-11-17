POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center’s Level II trauma center verification has been extended by the Verification Review committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons.

“This achievement recognizes the trauma center's continued dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients,” said Drew McRoberts, MD, trauma surgeon. “There are only a handful of hospitals in Idaho that hold the Level II trauma center verification — Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene. This designation certainly sets PMC apart.”

