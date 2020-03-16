POCATELLO — The COVID-19 situation is an unprecedented health event that is changing rapidly. Portneuf Medical Center has launched its COVID-19 response and emergency preparedness planning.
We have adequate supplies and equipment for patient care and our staff remains focused on providing excellent care to all our patients. Through our parent company, we are also working with our distributors and suppliers to ensure we continue to have the equipment and supplies needed if we see a surge in patients.
“To ensure the safety of our staff and those we serve, we have implemented several process changes related to COVID-19,” said Dan Snell, doctor of medicine, Master of Public Health and chief marketing officer, Portneuf Medical Center. “We are following CDC guidelines for screening all patients for travel and COVID-19 symptoms.”
Portneuf Medical Center has taken the following steps:
— Beginning March 16, we are instituting a no visitation policy.
— For patients under investigation for COVID-19, we are following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and to provide the highest level of care to our patients.
— We have implemented travel restrictions and return-to-work processes for employees and providers.
— We have suspended volunteer work in patient care areas.
— We have increased the frequency of cleaning in the Portneuf Grille as well as suspended the use of personal cups and mugs and temporarily suspended the self-serve salad bar and other self-serve items.
— We have published a COVID-19 resource page on our external website, Portneuf.org.
Other trusted sources for COVID-19 information include:
Idaho Department of Health at coronavirus.idaho.gov
Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov.