POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center announced today that they are expanding its primary care offerings by welcoming the team from Specialized Family Medicine to Portneuf Medical Group.
“We welcome Jordan Bailey, MD, a board-certified family medicine specialist and Liz Kinghorn, PA, along with their office staff, to our team,” said Jordan Herget, Portneuf CEO. “This addition offers additional access to high-quality primary care for patients across the region and is another important piece of our continued growth strategy.”
A strong foundation of primary care is critical to any health system. Doctor Jordan Bailey along with the providers at Portneuf Specialized Family Medicine and Portneuf Primary Care will continue to improve health in the region. Seeking care from the Portneuf Medical Group gives current and future patients access to Epic, the leading patient-focused electronic medical record system
Portneuf Medical Group patients have 24/7 access to their personal health information through MyChart, where they can:
— Schedule appointments online.
— View test results.
— Message providers.
— Refill prescriptions.
— Access their medical information.
— And much more.
“We are very happy to become a part of the Portneuf team,” said Dr. Bailey. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent patient care under our new name, Portneuf Medical Group Specialized Family Medicine.”
In addition to primary care, PMG includes specialists with expertise in cardiac, cancer, surgical, orthopedic, trauma, neonatal, obstetrics, gynecology, rehabilitation, neurosurgery, ear, nose, throat, gastroenterology, internal medicine, wound care and weight management.
As a regional referral hospital, Portneuf collaborates with critical access hospitals in the region to extend health care services to surrounding communities to provide an appropriate level of care for critically ill patients throughout Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming. A teaching hospital with 205 licensed beds and a full complement of specialists, Portneuf Medical Center is focused on caring for all ages and stages.
Portneuf Medical Group Specialized Family Medicine and Portneuf Primary Care are accepting new patients. To learn more about Portneuf services, visit www.PortneufMedicalGroup.org/primarycare.