POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has been recognized among the nation’s top hospitals with a top five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS assigns star ratings to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven quality measures. Only 407 hospitals received a five-star rating in 2020, placing Portneuf Medical Center in the top 10% in the country to earn this distinction.
“When people need to make important healthcare decisions, the star rating is one way to help them make a sound choice based on objective measures,” said Mark Gregson, interim CEO, Portneuf Medical Center. “At Portneuf, our team is dedicated to delivering world-class care. The CMS website www.HospitalCompare.gov makes it easy to compare facilities in the area side-by-side and get answers to important questions about healthcare quality.”
The overall rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. According to CMS, the most common overall hospital rating is three stars. The consumer-oriented website shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. To compare facilities, visit https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.
“Portneuf has realized sustainable growth and improvements. Our programs work in concert to promote our main priorities: extending excellent patient care and increasing patient satisfaction,” stated Mark Buckalew, chairman of the board at Portneuf.
“The CMS five-star rating reflects the hard work and commitment of close to 2,000 caregivers. We are dedicated to living our mission of providing safe, compassionate care each and every day,” said Joni Curtis, chief quality officer, Portneuf Medical Center. “It is a huge achievement for the Portneuf team and, more importantly, for the benefit of our community.”
“Portneuf is a great community asset,” explained Gregson. “It is rare, in a community this size, to have a hospital with great depth in medical specialties that also ranks in the top 10% of the country for quality outcomes. The future for Portneuf Medical Center and Pocatello is very bright.”