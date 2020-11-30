CHUBBUCK — Portneuf Medical Center’s outpatient COVID-19 testing has been moved to Idaho Central Credit Union, 4400 Central Way, Trailer 2 in Chubbuck. The location change is effective starting today.
Testing at the ICCU location will be available Monda–Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is conducted by PMC’s laboratory staff.
The testing trailer is located on the east side of ICCU’s campus in Chubbuck. Enter from Yellowstone Avenue, turn on Evans Lane and then on Burley Drive. Follow the signs and instructions. To limit the number of people entering the building to be tested, patients, when pulling into the testing location, will text/call the number listed on the signs. A laboratory worker will text you when it is your turn to come in and get tested.
For more information on the testing process, holiday closures and how results are provided, please visit Portneuf.org.