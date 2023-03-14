John Abreu

John Abreu is pictured with his award.

 Portneuf Medical Center News release

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center Chief Financial Officer John Abreu has been recognized by Ardent Health Services as CFO of the Year.

“This is really a proud moment for me,” said Abreu. “I am humbly thankful to the team who selected me for this award and recognize that this honor is a testament to the continued support and inspiration from this environment and from the great team at Portneuf.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.