POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery, recognized for providing the highest quality of care and patient safety by the Surgical Review Center. Portneuf is the first in Idaho to achieve this honor.
Status as an accredited facility means that Portneuf Medical Center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous requirements and inspection process are granted accreditation.
“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to join the select group of hospitals who meet (the) criteria to be accredited as a center of excellence in hernia surgery,” said Jorge De Amorim Filho, medical doctor, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, program director, Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery. “Our group, Portneuf Surgical Specialists, has worked hard the last two years to optimize our techniques and integrate the latest technology in hernia repair to our practice. We are committed to providing the population of our region with the best surgical care and in this case, specifically, hernia surgery.”
“We understand that what matters most to our patients is providing the absolute best health care possible while treating each patient with compassion and understanding,” said Jordan Herget, CEO at PMC. “We have made a commitment to accreditation and to positive patient outcomes. We are fortunate to have an involved group of surgeons who are willing to dedicate their time and efforts to provide a higher level of care and services for our community.”
Health care organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and inspection process. This includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.
“We’re proud to recognize Portneuf Medical Center for their commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”