POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is hosting a Mini Health Fair on Saturday in honor of Women’s Health Month. Advanced scheduling is available for mammograms; lab work is available for both women and men.
Portneuf’s mobile mammography coach is onsite between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the main entrance, and labs are available from 7 to 11 a.m. in the outpatient lab just inside the main entrance. Mammograms must be scheduled in advance by calling 208-239-1500; most labs require 12-hour fasting.
May is a reminder for women everywhere to prioritize their health, and the team at Portneuf encourages women to schedule a well-woman visit, get active, eat healthily, pay attention to mental health and avoid unhealthy behaviors. such as smoking and texting while driving.
Women should also prioritize preventative screenings. Visit Portneuf.org/screenings to learn more. If Americans scheduled routine screenings and exams, educated themselves on risk factors associated with illnesses and focused on reducing controllable high-risk factors, many illnesses could be prevented or delayed. Please consult with your primary care physician about all screenings and immunizations. Together you and your care provider can outline a plan that is unique to you and your specific needs.
See you on Saturday. For more information about the health fair or to download a list of labs available, visit Portneuf.org/womens-health-month.