1985507345Care AI 2023

care.ai will help improve health care at Portneuf Medical Center.

 Gorodenkoff

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center announced it has partnered with care.ai to implement virtual nursing and care.ai’s artificial intelligence-powered ambient monitoring platform.

The virtual nursing solution is designed to help care teams work more efficiently and drive improved clinical outcomes. Enabled by AI-powered inferencing and in-room sensors, the platform allows nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity — from documentation to education, admission and discharge, update medication history to ensure quality care, conference in family members, and address patient or family member questions or concerns. This enables on-site nurses to focus more time and attention on the crucial hands-on care that only they can provide. Together, remote and on-site care teams can manage admission, rounding, discharge and other clinical and operational tasks, which leads to high-quality care, patient satisfaction and greater staff retention.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.