POCATELLO — Though Portneuf Medical Center has served the community of Southeastern Idaho since 1907, this year they celebrate the 10 year anniversary in their current location. As part of the ongoing celebration, the medical center staff invites the community and local artists to help celebrate and commemorate a decade of excellence in patient care.
Portneuf Medical Center is seeking art submissions. The chosen artistic design will be featured on a local billboard, and the artist will receive a cash award. PMC’s art contest theme is “Portneuf: 10 years of caring for Southeastern Idaho.”
A silent moment at the bedside, a laugh shared with your nurse, the gentle touch of a hand, the skills of a surgical team, a celebration of a milestone and a team approach to care are all moments that define the world inside Portneuf. In the last 10 years on the campus, care teams have experienced countless moments — moments that are sacred, treasured and remembered.
The deadline for submission is July 30. Additional details and submission information can be found at www.Portneuf.org/artcontest.